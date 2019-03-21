Trump complains that ‘I didn’t get a thank you’ for John McCain’s funeral

President Donald Trump used a public event in Ohio to complain that he “didn’t get a thank you” for his role in John McCain’s funeral.

Two days earlier, Trump accused McCain of leaking the infamous Steele dossier, which alleged links between Trump and Russia.

President Donald Trump complained that he “didn’t get a thank you” for helping to facilitate John McCain’s funeral, renewing an attack on the late senator’s legacy.

“I gave him the kind of funeral that he wanted, which as president, I had to approve,” Trump said at a visit to a tank factory in Ohio, seemingly in reference to allowing Air Force Two to bring McCain’s body to the US Capitol for funeral proceedings.

“I don’t care about this, I didn’t get a thank you. That’s OK,” Trump added. “We sent him on the way, but I wasn’t a fan of John McCain.”

McCain, who ran for president in 2008, died in August last year at the age of 81 from brain cancer.

Trump’s latest criticism of McCain’s legacy comes after he accused the former Arizona senator of leaking the notorious Steele dossier in a tweet sent Sunday.

The unverified report, compiled by former UK intelligence officer Christopher Steele, alleged links between Trump and Russia.

“So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) “last in his class” (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election. He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage!” – Trump tweeted.