US President Donald Trump joked about his ties to Russia after a bombshell report said that the FBI had investigated him as a potential Russian agent.

Trump said that his policies resulted in low gas prices and more domestically produced oil, which did not help Russia.

“But this is bad news for Russia, why would President Trump do such a thing? Thought he worked for Kremlin?,” he tweeted.

The FBI began investigating whether President Donald Trump was a witting or unwitting Russian agent after he fired FBI director James Comey in May 2017, The New York Times reported.

The FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation into whether Trump was intentionally or unintentionally working for the Russians after he fired FBI Director James Comey in May 2017, according to a bombshell New York Times report.

The bureau is already investigating whether Trump’s 2016 presidential camapign colluded with Moscow, but this report is the first indication that the FBI thought that the president himself could have been acting, wittingly or unwittingly, as a Russian agent.

It is not clear if the counterintelligence investigation is still underway.

Trump first responded to the report on Saturday, when he tweeted that former FBI leaders were “corrupt” and opened up an investigation with “no reason & with no proof.”

He also repeated his now-familiar attacks on Comey, calling him “Lyin’ James Comey” and a “total sleaze.”