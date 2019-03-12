Trump reportedly joked Jared Kushner ‘is half the size of Tom Brady’s forearm’

President Donald Trump reportedly joked that his White House senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner was “half the size of Tom Brady’s forearm,” according to a report from The New York Times report that cited an upcoming White House tell-all book.

President Donald Trump reportedly joked that his White House senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner was “half the size of Tom Brady’s forearm,” according to a report from The New York Times report citing an upcoming White House tell-all book by journalist Vicky Ward.

Trump reportedly made the remark to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, a close friend of the president. Trump is also golf partners with Brady, the star Patriots quarterback, who has described the president has “a good friend.”

Trump has mused about having Brady as a son-in-law instead of Kushner, who married his daughter Ivanka in 2009. According to Ivana, Trump’s first wife, the former real-estate mogul attempted to coax Ivanka to date the football star.

“At one point, Donald wanted her to date Tom Brady, the quarterback,” Ivana said in her book, “Raising Trump.” “He said, ‘You have to meet him!’ But Ivanka wasn’t into it.”

According to Ward’s book, “Kushner Inc: Greed. Ambition. Corruption. The Extraordinary Story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump,” Trump reportedly approved of Kushner, but wondered why Ivanka converted to Judaism for their marriage. Ivanka won over the Kushners and received their blessing with her dedication to convert to Judaism, The Times reported.

Ivanka previously described her conversion to Judaism as a “great life decision” and said her family observes the Sabbath. She and Kushner have three children together.

“We’re pretty observant, more than some, less than others,” Ivanka said in an interview with Vogue in 2015. “I just feel like it’s such an intimate thing for us.”

Both Ivanka and Jared were selected to become senior officials in the White House after working for the Trump’s presidential campaign.