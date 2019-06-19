Trump Jr. mocked Biden for promising to cure cancer, then President Trump took the stage and promised to cure cancer

caption White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr., react as U.S. President Donald Trump formally kicks off his re-election bid with a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida. source Carlos Barria/Reuters

Donald Trump Jr. at a rallly Tuesday night mocked Joe Biden over his recent pledge to cure cancer if he’s elected president.

Trump Jr.’s comments came during his father’s kick-off rally in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday night.

Not long after Trump Jr. went after the former vice president, who’s the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic nomination, President Donald Trump took the stage and also promised to cure cancer.

The former vice president lost his son, Beau Biden, to brain cancer.

“What was the good one last week?” Trump Jr. said at his father’s 2020 kick-off rally in Orlando, Florida. “Remember? Joe Biden comes out, ‘Well, if you elect me president, I’m going to cure cancer.’ Wow, why the hell didn’t you do that over the last 50 years, Joe?”

Later in the night, the president said his administration is getting closer to curing cancer and other diseases.

“We will push onward with new medical frontiers,” Trump said. “We will come up with the cures to many, many problems, to many, many diseases – including cancer and others, and we’re getting closer all the time.”

“We will eradicate AIDS in America once and for all, and we’re very close. We will lay the foundation for landing American astronauts on the surface of Mars,” Trump also said.

Here's Donald Trump Jr mocking Joe Biden last night for vowing to try to cure cancer … followed by President Trump promising hours later, at the same rally, to cure cancer, AIDS, and "lay the foundation" for a Mars landing — all in his second term pic.twitter.com/VjU5E5A4N1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 19, 2019

At a campaign stop in Iowa last week, Biden spoke about losing his 46-year-old son, Beau Biden, to cancer as he pledged to cure it if elected president.

“A lot of you understand what loss is and when loss occurs, you know that people come up to you and tell you, ‘I understand’ if you lose a husband, a wife, a son, a daughter, a family member,” Biden said at the event. “That’s why I’ve worked so hard in my career to make sure that – I promise you if I’m elected president, you’re going to see the single most important thing that changes America, we’re going to cure cancer.”

Thousands attended Trump’s Tuesday rally as the Republican National Committee announced the president’s reelection campaign had raised nearly $25 million in less than 24 hours.

Comparatively, Biden, the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic nomination, raised approximately $6.3 million on the first day of his campaign.

Trump might have a low approval rating, but his 2020 campaign has gotten off to a strong start.