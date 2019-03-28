Trump calls Jussie Smollett escaping charges ‘an embarrassment to our nation’, says DOJ and FBI will investigate

President Donald Trump said that the fact that charges were dropped against Jussie Smollett is an “embarrassment to our nation.”

President Donald Trump called the fact that prosecutors dropped charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett an “embarrassment to our nation,” and said the FBI and the Department of Justice will investigate.

Prosecutors dropped charges against Smollett on Tuesday after he was accused of faking a hate crime in Chicago. They did not give a reason.

Joe Magats, the prosecutor who dropped the charges, said he still believes that Smollett staged the hate crime, and said the dropped charges are not an “exoneration.”

Chicago police slammed the prosecutors for dropping the charges and said that the Chicago is “owed an apology.” The police accused Smollett of hiring the two men and orchestrating the attack because he was unhappy with his salary on “Empire.”

“FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!,” Trump tweeted on Thursday.

"FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!," Trump tweeted on Thursday.

Chicago ABC affilitate WLS-TV had reported on Wednesdaythat the FBI had launched a probe into why charges were dropped against the actor.

Smollett was been charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct in February related to accusations that he staged a hate crime against himself in Chicago in January and filed a false police report.

Smollett has denied faking the attack.

He said at a a press conference after charges were dropped that he has been “consistent on every level since day one.”

WLS reported that charges were dropped after prosecutors reviewed the case, and took into account Smollett’s recent community service at the Rainbow Push Coalition, a social-justice non-profit organization founded by Jesse Jackson.

Magats took the case over from Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who recused herself from the investigation after it was revealed she had been in contact with Smollett’s family, CNN reported.