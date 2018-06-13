Trump-Kim Summit: Here are 7 moments when Trump said the most downright ridiculous and shocking things

US President Donald Trump might congratulate himself and heave a sigh of relief now that his first historic meeting with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday (Jun 12) is done and dusted.

But observers who have watched the summit with utmost scrutiny will forever remember the moments when his baffling remarks left them utterly dumbfounded and questioning his soundness of mind.

Given that Trump has a penchant for unscripted babbling – especially at the worst times possible – it’s no surprise that his meetings with Kim and the international press have opened a Pandora’s box of such bizarre moments.

From awkward jokes about being fat to belittling North Korea’s human rights abuses, here are seven of the strangest and most shocking things Trump had said.

4. Considering Trump’s background as a businessman and real estate developer, he could be afforded a little forgiveness for naturally adopting a business approach to his diplomatic endeavours.