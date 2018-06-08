Trump-Kim Summit: Black curtains go up and additional security cameras added at hotels linked to the meeting

Preparations are underway for the US-North Korea summit taking place in Singapore next Tuesday (June 12).
Floor-to-ceiling black curtains can be seen sealing off a section of the second floor of the Capella hotel in Sentosa, where the meeting between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place.
The Straits Times also reported security personnel outnumber guests in the public areas of the luxury hotel and the fourth-floor library is closed.
Capella Singapore, designed by renowned British architect Norman Foster and owned by the Kwee family of Pontiac Land Group, opened in 2009. The high-end resort boasts 112 rooms and villas, and sits on 12ha of lush greenery.
Additional security cameras have been set up along the driveway to the hotel and the same devices are being erected at the car parks of the St Regis and Shangri-La downtown.
Trump and Kim are believed to be staying in those two hotels during their visit to Singapore although that has not been confirmed.
Both properties, however, are within the boundaries of the special event zone marked out for additional security measures during the period of the summit.
Shangri-La’s underground car park is also currently closed to the public until June 15.