Trump-Kim Summit: Dennis Rodman bursts into tears after witnessing historic handshake

Former US National Basketball Association (NBA) star Dennis Rodman arrived in Singapore early on Tuesday (June 12), just in time for the morning summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Just arrived to Singapore for the Historical Summit! Looking forward to @POTUS having incredible success that the whole world will benefit by. Thank you @potcoin for supporting my mission! #Peace #Love #HistoricalSummit #Singapore #PresidentTrump #MarshallKimJongUn pic.twitter.com/XNDsyBjLv8
— Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) June 11, 2018
The NBA celebrity echoed the US president’s excitement about the historic meeting and could barely contain himself as he witnessed Trump and Kim shaking hands on television.
Video: Dennis Rodman bursts into tears on @CNN talking about his friendship with Kim Jong-un and having to deal with death threats when he came back to the U.S. pic.twitter.com/CaCWhZRTAe
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 12, 2018
Rodman has developed a rapport with Kim and made several trips to the hermit kingdom over the last few years. He is also one of the few American citizens to have struck up a friendship with the North Korean leader, who is said to be a fan of Rodman’s old team, the Chicago Bulls.
Not only that, Rodman is also connected to Trump, appearing on his reality TV show “The Apprentice” in 2013; though the latter famously fired the flamboyant basketballer on air after he misspelled Melania Trump’s name on a promotional poster as “Milania.”