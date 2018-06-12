Trump-Kim summit ends and here’s what people are saying about it on social media

The meeting between Trump and Kim has concluded, with those on the Internet having their say. The Straits Times/Kelvin Lim

When United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made their way down the corridors of the Capella hotel in Sentosa to meet for the first time in a historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday (June 12), the watching world was not short of reactions on social media after.

When they shook hands, the jokes flooded in.

Just two guys who know how to stand normally pic.twitter.com/l7mqyvBlpN — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 12, 2018

Given Trump’s famed abrasive behaviour, some had joked that the summit would have seen something more dramatic happen:

I’ve watched too many movies and TV shows. Cause I am expecting an explosion in the motorcade and an appearance by The Rock at any moment. #TrumpKimSummit — I-HOB (@soakedinblue) June 12, 2018

Others expressed a range of emotions:

The world is excited for Trump and Kim summit. We hope this summit will bring a permanent peace on the Korean peninsular. This video played in Times Square, NYC on June11th. pic.twitter.com/CcbBea0Cad — peace_one_korea (@peace_one_korea) June 11, 2018

The thing I most want to not happen is for something to go wrong in the talks—or more likely in Trump’s reaction to the media reaction to the outcome of the talks—and then we have a war with North Korea. — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 11, 2018

What an amazing thing to see Trump and Kim Jung-Un sitting together, a thing of wonder.#TrumpKimSummit — Sophie © Smith (@SophiaSmith222) June 12, 2018

The leaders also signed a historic agreement to commemorate the meeting. Social media users were both happy that the agreement was signed, while others were more sceptical and some adopted a humorous tone:

This shall probably be the most significant moment in the 2nd decade of this century and probably one of the defining moments of this millennium. Historic signing of denuclearization pact by #TrumpKimSummit #kimjongun #singaporesummit The world will no longer be the same pic.twitter.com/ctN7zN5sYS — Anand Kumar V (@vakeel_anand) June 12, 2018

You don’t get your desired results on first meeting. It’ll be a long process but signing an agreement is a start. Both parties needs to show good faith & trust. People who never got near the table are acting like the best negotiators. Geeez! 🙄#TrumpKimSummit #WWG1WGA #MAGA — Dae Martin (@dmkingfisher31) June 12, 2018

Great to see Def Leppard also signing for peace on the Korean peninsula. Rock on! #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/FUvENoeP6T — Marc Roberts (@itsmarcroberts) June 12, 2018

Trump then went off to prepare for his press conference while Kim returned to his hotel. As the world reeled from the momentous meeting between the two, there was perhaps one tweet that encapsulated the day’s events succinctly:

