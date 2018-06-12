Trump-Kim Summit: Leaders take a break to tuck into fried rice with XO sauce plus ice cream

Trump and Kim break for lunch at Capella Hotel on Tuesday (June 12). Source

Ice cream – from Häagen Dazs, no less – once again makes it to the menu of US President Donald Trump’s second working lunch in Singapore.

The icy confectionery was also served when Trump met Singapore prime minster Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana on Monday (June 11). A birthday cake was brought out as the US president is set to turn 72 on Thursday.

Trump is currently having lunch with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Capella hotel where the two shared a historic handshake earlier.

The menu features a mix of eastern and western cuisine, according to a tweet from ABC reporter, Meredith McGraw.

The White House released the menu for today’s working luncheon — prawns, avocado salad, beef short ribs, sweet and sour pork, and Häagen Dazs ice cream for dessert🍨: pic.twitter.com/ylAKMlG5z2 — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) June 12, 2018

It includes beef short ribs, prawn cocktails and even Yangzhou fried rice served with XO sauce and sweet and sour pork.

A total of 14 delegates, including Trump and Kim are attending the lunch.