‘It’s about attitude’: Trump says he doesn’t think he needs to ‘prepare that much’ for his meeting with Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he doesn’t think he needs to “prepare that much” for the upcoming summit with North Korea, suggesting his “attitude” during the talks will be more important.

“I think I’m very well prepared, I don’t think I have to prepare very much. It’s about attitude, it’s about willingness to get things done,” Trump said as he hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House.

Trump also said his impending meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be “much more than a photo op” but the US will likely not accomplish all that it wishes to in a single meeting.

“If they don’t denuclearize, that will not be acceptable,” Trump added.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Monday said the president was receiving daily briefings on North Korea, which suggests he’s done at least some preparation for the highly anticipated summit.

The president canceled the meeting in late May, citing aggressive comments from the North Korea. But after further diplomatic efforts on both sides, he announced last week that the summit was back on.