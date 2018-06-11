Trump-Kim Summit: Not just any ‘pirate’ island – Sentosa is much more than that with beaches and bikini babes

Sentosa is Singapore’s popular resort island. Facebook/Sentosa

With the upcoming summit between leaders Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un taking place in Singapore on Tuesday (June 12), the eyes of the world have been on the Little Red Dot; and more specifically, the island of Sentosa.

Unfortunately, the reputation of the resort island has not been very accurate. Some news sites have labelled Sentosa as a “pirate hangout” and as a “secluded island with pirate ties”, which has drawn some flak on the Internet.

Any Singaporean will tell you Sentosa is much more than some secluded hideout where pirates frolic and make merry. In fact, the truth cannot be further from that and here are some reasons why the island is a hit with everybody:

Sentosa is home to many events and the Trump-Kim summit is just one of them

The biggest dance festival in Singapore, Zoukout. Facebook/Zoukout

Sentosa is known for the many events that it hosts yearly – from the annual countdown beach party to the biggest dance music festival in Singapore, ZoukOut.

It is also home to other themed events like Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights (more below) and the Sentosa Beach Football Festival.

Activities at Sentosa include bungee-jumping. Facebook/Aj Hackett Sentosa

Activities like the Luge, bungee-jumping and visiting Madam Tussauds are all other activities that one can partake in when they visit the resort island.

Universal Studios Singapore

One of the major attractions at Sentosa is of course the wildly popular theme park, Universal Studios Singapore (USS). Opened in 2011, the first and only Southeast-Asian theme park has 24 rides, shows and attractions in seven themed zones.

USS is a very popular theme park in Sentosa. Resorts World Sentosa

At 20 hectares, it is the biggest theme park that Singapore has ever had. A popular destination for both the young and the old, even on a “slow” day you’ll be hard pressed to find a desserted USS.

Halloween Horror Nights is a special annual event that people flock to yearly. Facebook/ Resort World Sentosa

Halloween Horror Nights, in particular, is a hit with visitors who arrive from all over the world to check it out.

Resorts and hotels galore

The island was formerly known as Pulau Belakang Mati (which means “Isle of Backward Death”) before it was renamed Sentosa, which translates as “a feeling of peace and tranquility” in Malay.

To that end, there are certainly plenty of opportunities to do just that at the numerous resort hotels there.

And it’s not just tourists checking in because a lot of locals also go there for staycations.

Hard Rock Hotel Singapore is situated in Sentosa. Resorts World Sentosa

The Hard Rock Hotel Singapore is popular with families and there are also other premium resorts, chalets and spas located throughout the island.

The Amara Sanctuary Resort is one of the various resorts at Sentosa. Facebook/ Amara Sanctuary

The beaches

Lastly, if you still need more reasons to visit Sentosa, just take a look at the beaches – the Palawan, Siloso and Tanjong Beach, are all equally stunning and on any sunny day, you’ll find a bold and beautiful crowd there catching the rays.

Siloso beach. The Straits Times

I bet that even any modern-day pirates would find it hard to resist the allure of Sentosa and definitely not want to leave after coming ashore to check out its attractions.