Trump-Kim Summit: US President resumes Twitter war of words with Justin Trudeau in Singapore first thing Monday morning

President Trump arrived in Singapore on Sunday evening. Ministry of Communications and Information (Singapore)

United States of America President Donald Trump arrived at the Singapore Paya Lebar Air Base on Sunday evening (June 10) and headed straight to Shangri-La hotel where he turned in for the night.

He arrived from the G7 meeting in Canada over the weekend where the US and Canada are embroiled in trade and diplomatic spat after Trump decided to abruptly withdraw his support for a Group of Seven communique.

While on-route to Singapore on Air Force One, Trump took to Twitter to slam Canadian prime minster Justin Trudeau for being “meek and mild” during the G7 meetings and proceeded to also call the latter “dishonest and weak”.

Trump was quiet after touching down in Singapore on Sunday night but was back online first thing Monday morning, engaging Trudeau again in a war of words.

Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal. According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with U.S. (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B. Tax Dairy from us at 270%. Then Justin acts hurt when called out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

Why should I, as President of the United States, allow countries to continue to make Massive Trade Surpluses, as they have for decades, while our Farmers, Workers & Taxpayers have such a big and unfair price to pay? Not fair to the PEOPLE of America! $800 Billion Trade Deficit… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

….And add to that the fact that the U.S. pays close to the entire cost of NATO-protecting many of these same countries that rip us off on Trade (they pay only a fraction of the cost-and laugh!). The European Union had a $151 Billion Surplus-should pay much more for Military! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

….Germany pays 1% (slowly) of GDP towards NATO, while we pay 4% of a MUCH larger GDP. Does anybody believe that makes sense? We protect Europe (which is good) at great financial loss, and then get unfairly clobbered on Trade. Change is coming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

The US president also expressed “excitement” over his planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which will take place in less than 24 hours on Tuesday morning at the Capella Hotel in Sentosa.