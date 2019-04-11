Trump dismisses questions about WikiLeaks after Julian Assange’s arrest

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he has no opinion on the recent arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and “knows nothing” about WikiLeaks.

Assange, who had been living in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since he was granted diplomatic asylum in 2012, was arrested Thursday morning after Ecuador formally revoked his asylum.

Federal prosecutors in Virginia announced they were charging Assange with one count of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion and requested that Assange be extradited to the US.

“I know nothing about WikiLeaks. It’s not my thing. And I know there was something having to do with Julian Assange. I’ve been seeing what was happening with Assange,” Trump told reporters. “That will be a determination, I would imagine, mostly by the attorney general, who is doing an excellent job.”

Trump added that WikiLeaks isn’t “his deal in life” and said, “I don’t really have an opinion. The attorney general will be involved in that and he will make a decision.”

Shortly after his arrest, the US requested that the UK formally extradite him to America to be tried.

Federal prosecutors in Virginia announced they were charging Assange with one count of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion. According to prosecutors, Assange assisted Chelsea Manning, a former US Army intelligence analyst, in hacking a password on a classified Pentagon computer.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump repeatedly praised Assange and WikiLeaks for the release of emails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

“Getting off the plane, they were just announcing new WikiLeaks, and I wanted to stay there, but I didn’t want to keep you waiting,” Trump said in November 2016. “Boy, I love reading those WikiLeaks.”