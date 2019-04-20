Trump lashed out at the Mueller report days after its release in a series of tweets, saying it never should have been authorized

caption President Donald Trump speaks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter Saturday, days after special counsel Robert Mueller released a redacted report containing his findings from two years of investigation.

The president has celebrated the report, which investigators have specified does not exonerate Trump from concerns he obstructed justice, as a victory that he said found “No Collusion, No Obstruction!”

The report sparked mixed reactions among lawmakers and the media as Attorney General William Barr’s parroting of Trump’s claims he was cleared seemed to contradict some of the special counsel’s findings.

President Donald Trump lashed out Saturday morning in a set of tweets that railed against special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on his investigation into the Trump administration and Russian election interference days after its release.

The president said the report, which investigators have specified does not exonerate Trump from obstruction of justice, was constructed by “Trump Haters,” but ultimately found “No Collusion, No Obstruction!”

“Despite the fact that the Mueller Report should not have been authorized in the first place & was written as nastily as possible by 13 (18) Angry Democrats who were true Trump Haters, including highly conflicted Bob Mueller himself, the end result is No Collusion, No Obstruction!” Trump wrote.

The 448-page report detailed the FBI’s nearly two-year investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 US election, illegal communications and conspiracy between members of Trump’s campaign and Moscow during the race, and whether Trump sought to obstruct justice after he learned of the investigation.

The report’s release provoked mixed reactions among lawmakers and the media as Attorney General William Barr’s “principal conclusions” conclusions about the report seemed to be unfounded by the special counsel’s findings.

Trump has often referred to the investigation that has charged eight Americans once affiliated with Trump’s campaign or administration, 13 Russian nationals, 12 Russian intelligence officers, three Russian companies, and two other people as a “witch hunt” or “hoax.”

“The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to stir up and anger the pols and as many people as possible seldom mentioning the fact that the Mueller Report had as its principle conclusion the fact that there was NO COLLUSION WITH RUSSIA. The Russia Hoax is dead!”

“The end result of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. political history is No Collusion with Russia (and No Obstruction),” Trump wrote. “Pretty Amazing!”

Though Trump has touted the report as a victory, it confirmed there are still dozens of unresolved investigative threads and court cases connected to the Russia investigation.

Regarding concerns that Trump obstructed justice, the special counsel found the president’s “efforts to influence the investigation were mostly unsuccessful, but that is largely because the persons who surrounded the President declined to carry out orders or accede to his requests.”

As for possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Moscow, Barr said multiple times after the report was released that there was “no collusion” between Trump or anyone associated with his campaign and the Russian government, though the report specified that prosecutors found no evidence of conspiracy, not collusion, which is shaped by a different legal framework.

