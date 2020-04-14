Trump lashes out at a CBS News reporter after she asks him to clarify what the White House was doing in February to respond to the coronavirus

caption U.S. President Trump leads daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington source Reuters

President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter during the coronavirus briefing on April 13, after the reporter asked him to clarify what he did in response to the coronavirus during the month of February.

“The time that you bought, the argument is that you didn’t use it to prepare hospitals, you didn’t use it to ramp up testing,” CBS News reporter Paula Reid asked. “What did you and your administration do with the time the travel ban bought you?”

“A lot, a lot,” he said, but he failed to provide a list before lambasting Reid and CBS News, calling her a “fake” and claiming the network has a lower approval rating than it ever had before “times, probably, three,” he said.

Trump then switched his focus on condemning former Vice President Biden and the Democrats for criticizing his travel ban. He moved on from Reid’s question before answering.

The president also played a video during the briefing with a visual timeline of his response to the coronavirus. The timeline listed out dates from January to March, namely when Trump implemented the travel ban from China on January 31.

The video jumps from January to March, with the only date being shown in February was when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shipping out the first testing kits on February 6.