Trump lashes out at MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid, tweets that he ‘never met’ the TV host but that she has ‘NO talent’ and a ‘bad reputation’

caption Joy Reid, Donald Trump source MSNBC, Reuters

President Donald Trump took issue with MSNBC’s “AM Joy” host Joy-Ann Reid on Twitter Saturday morning when he tweeted “Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the ‘it’ factor needed for success in showbiz.”

The president feigned ignorance on who Reid, who published “The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story” in June, is, but then went on to criticize her role with “Comcast/NBC.”

“Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low ratings. Fake news!” Trump wrote in the same tweet.

It was unclear what exactly prompted his criticism of Reid, but her last onscreen appearance before Trump’s tweet was Friday night, when she filled in for Chris Hayes on MSNBC’s “All In” and discussed issues pertaining to the president multiple times.

Reid has hosted “AM Joy” since 2016, and as of 2018 averages 1 million viewers per episode. She also frequently fills in for Hayes and Rachel Maddow and is one of the most prominent journalists on Twitter, being the “most tweeted” at MSNBC, which ranks fourth in the list of the “most tweeted” outlets, Poynter reported.

On “All In” Friday night, Reid discussed several matters related to Trump, including gun control legislation, the revived ethics lawsuit against his administration, and his Thursday trip to Baltimore, where he was greeted with protesters.

In addition to retweeting tweets about the Inspector General’s office’s investigation into whether the Department of Justice and the FBI violated the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in investigating Trump’s administration’s ties to Russia, Trump also tweeted Saturday morning about a call with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the possibility of moving forward with a Mutual Defense Treaty to further the US-Israel alliance.

Reid has not acknowledged or responded to the president’s tweet online, and appeared in her usual slot Saturday morning for MSNBC’s “AM Joy” show. She has not yet acknowledged the president’s attack against her on air, either.