Trump latches onto conspiracy theory that CNN was tipped off by Mueller about Roger Stone’s arrest

caption Roger Stone with a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Friday questioned how CNN was able to obtain live footage of a raid on his former campaign adviser Roger Stone’s home.

This came after conservative media pushed a conspiracy theory that CNN was tipped off by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Stone was indicted by Mueller’s office on Friday and arrested at his Florida home.

President Donald Trump on Friday appeared to perpetuate a conspiracy theory that CNN was tipped off about a raid on his former campaign adviser Roger Stone’s Florida home by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The president tweeted, “Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country! NO COLLUSION! Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better. Who alerted CNN to be there?”

The raid, which occurred in concert with Mueller’s indictment of Stone, was filmed live by CNN.

“FBI. Open the door.” Watch exclusive CNN footage of the FBI arresting longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. https://t.co/5QHKDB2mfA pic.twitter.com/UeKo7CmXWo — CNN (@CNN) January 25, 2019

Subsequently, some conservative media outlets and reporters began questioning whether someone on Mueller’s team, which has been extraordinarily tight-lipped thus far, alerted CNN to the raid.

David Shortell of CNN has reportedly said the team was staked out at Stone’s home this morning after CNN reporters noticed “unusual” grand jury activities in Washington on Thursday, and thought something might be happening.

For those wondering how CNN connected the dots, here's @ShimonPro last night — before the arrest of Roger Stone — explaining the unusual grand jury activity taking place in DC on Thursday and why it might indicate new indictments coming. https://t.co/WOhner329K — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 25, 2019

Stone’s indictment has also been expected for some time. He’s been in Mueller’s crosshairs for months.

Read more: Mueller indicts former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone on charges of obstruction, false statements, and witness tampering

But these facts and Shortell’s account has not stopped conservative media from questioning why CNN was there and pushing unfounded theories Mueller’s team tipped the network off.

And this baseless theory that Mueller tipped off CNN is now being hyped in the banner of Drudge and is spreading through the right-wing media universe. pic.twitter.com/72OxhKCwmQ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 25, 2019

CNN’s communication team replied to Trump’s tweet on Friday, stating, “CNN’s ability to capture the arrest of Roger Stone was the result of determined reporting and interpreting clues revealed in the course of events. That’s called journalism. #FactsFirst.”

Trump has a long history of pushing conspiracy theories, and his Friday tweet is consistent with that trend. He also reiterated his claim that Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference, which has now seen at least 34 people face charges, is a “witch hunt.” CNN is also one of Trump’s favorite targets when he bashes the media.

Read more: Meet Roger Stone: One of Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters who was indicted by the Mueller probe

Stone, a former adviser to Trump and longtime GOP strategist, on Friday was charged with one count of obstruction, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering, according to a Justice Department filing on Thursday. He was arrested at his Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home.