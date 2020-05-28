It looks like Trump’s draft executive order targeting Facebook and Twitter got leaked online

caption Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order targeting social media companies. source White House/Shealah Craighead

It looks like the executive order threatened by President Trump against social media companies has leaked.

Law professor Kate Klonick published what she claimed was a draft of the executive order via Twitter.

The draft order targets a section of US law that has historically meant big tech platforms such as Facebook and Twitter aren’t legally responsible for what their users post.

Trump is expected to formally sign the order Thursday, after a dispute with Twitter over fact-checking his tweets.

President Donald Trump will directly target Facebook and Twitter in his upcoming executive order on social media, according to a draft that appears to have leaked online.

US legal professor Kate Klonick published what she claimed was a draft version of the executive order via her Twitter account. Reuters confirmed that it had seen a genuine draft. You can read the draft published by Klonick here.

The draft version of the order, which could change, specifically namechecks Facebook and Twitter and targets a section of US law that means tech platforms aren’t legally responsible for what their users post. Trump is expected to sign the order on Thursday.

Specifically, the order requires the FCC to examine regulations under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which means online platforms aren’t liable for their users’ posts. Any alteration could leave Facebook or Twitter open to more lawsuits, the Wall Street Journal noted.

This is a developing story…