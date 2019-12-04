Trump cuts NATO summit trip short after world leaders appear to mock him in video

caption President Donald Trump at the NATO summit in Watford, near London, England, on Wednesday. source Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

President Donald Trump is leaving the NATO summit in London earlier than planned on Wednesday after a video surfaced that appeared to show other world leaders mocking him.

In a series of tweets, Trump said he would attend another set of meetings but scrap a final press conference and head straight back to Washington.

“When today’s meetings are over, I will be heading back to Washington,” Trump said. “We won’t be doing a press conference at the close of NATO because we did so many over the past two days.”

Trump held three impromptu press conferences on Tuesday that together lasted about two hours.

Before the release of the video late Tuesday, Trump was already having a rocky time at the summit, publicly sparring with both French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In the video, shared with captions by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Trudeau seemed to mock Trump’s lengthy Tuesday-morning press conference with Macron that went somewhat off the rails.

“He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top,” Trudeau said.

“You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor,” Trudeau continued.

Trump on Wednesday called Trudeau “two-faced.”

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

Trump was also chastised on various issues by both Macron and Trudeau as they met on Tuesday.

Macron fact-checked Trump on the subject of ISIS, challenging his misleading assertions that the terrorist group has been defeated. Meanwhile, Trump sought to scold Trudeau about Canada’s defense spending – that it has not reached a nonbinding goal of spending 2% of gross domestic product on defense by 2024 – which prompted the Canadian leader to fiercely defend his country’s contributions to NATO.

“The president knows as well that Canada has been there for every NATO deployment,” Trudeau said.

Throughout the NATO summit, Trump made a series of misleading and inaccurate statements, including that defense spending by members of the alliance was in decline before he took office.