Trump’s legal team declares ‘total victory’ after the redacted Mueller report’s release

President Donald Trump’s legal team has declared “total victory” after the release of the special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“The report underscores what we have argued from the very beginning – there was no collusion – there was no obstruction,” the president’s legal team said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Attorney General William Barr held a press conference on the Mueller’s findings, following up on a four-page summary he’d sent to Congress after receiving the special counsel’s report in late March.

The final report, with redactions, was then released to the public and Congress shortly after the conclusion of Barr’s press conference.

Trump also weighed in on the report.

“This should never happen to another president again – this hoax,” Trump said at a White House event. “It should never happen to another president again. Thank you.”

Democrats have called for a full, unredacted version of the report to be released.

After Barr’s press conference and the subsequent release of the redacted reports, prominent congressional Democrats continued to push for more transparency.

“After a two year investigation, the public deserves the facts, not Attorney General Barr’s political spin,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said in a tweet on Thursday.

Schiff also said the committee had formally invited Mueller to testify on the counterintelligence aspects of his probe.

Similarly, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said in a statement that it’s “clear Congress and the American people must hear from Special Counsel Robert Mueller in person to better understand his findings.”

Nadler said the committee is now requesting that Mueller appear “as soon as possible.”