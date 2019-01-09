People who bet on how many lies Trump would tell during his Oval Office address won more than $270,000

President Donald Trump discussed border security in a televised address to the nation from the Oval Office on Tuesday night.

People who bet that President Donald Trump would tell more than 3.5 lies during his Oval Office address on Tuesday night will win a total of $276,424, BuzzFeed News reported.

The betting website BookMaker.eu offered users the chance to gamble on how many lies Trump would tell during his speech, using The Washington Post’s fact-checking live blog as the judge of the president’s truthfulness.

Fact checkers for The Post’s live blog corrected six of Trump’s statements about immigration and the US-Mexico border during his speech.

BookMaker.eu offered odds of -145 for more than 3.5 lies and +115 for fewer than 3.5 lies, meaning that if a person bet $145 on Trump telling four or more lies, they would win an additional $100, BuzzFeed News reported.

The maximum wager was set at $2,000, though the biggest bets on Trump lying were $25,000, $20,000, and $15,000, John Lester, an odds consultant, told BuzzFeed News.

Lester said that 92% of bettors wagered that Trump would tell more than 3.5 lies and that BookMaker.eu would have to pay out $276,424.

“It’s a bad day for Truthiness and Bookmaker,” he told BuzzFeed News. “We knew we were in trouble early with this one.”

Among other falsehoods, Trump said in his speech that there was a new crisis at the US-Mexico border, wrongly accused Democrats of refusing to pay for border security, and inaccurately described how most heroin come into the United States.