Trump looked up at the sky and said ‘I am the chosen one’ while talking about his trade war with China

caption President Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire, on August 15, 2019. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

President Donald Trump on Wednesday looked up at the sky and said “I am the chosen one” while talking to reporters outside the White House about the ongoing trade war with China.

Trump said life would be easier if he wasn’t locked in the trade war with Beijing but that someone had to take on China for unfair trade practices and that he was the person to do it.

“This isn’t my trade war,” Trump said, adding that one of his predecessors should’ve taken on China the way he has.

“This is a trade war that should have taken place a long time ago,” Trump said.

“Someone had to do it,” the president said. “I am the chosen one.”

Here's the clip. Speaking about his trade war with China, Trump looks to the heavens and says, "I am the Chosen One." pic.twitter.com/mKWA9g7wzQ — David Mack (@davidmackau) August 21, 2019

This came hours after Trump tweeted that Israeli Jews regard him as the “King of Israel” and the “second coming of God.”

Trump’s controversial trade war with China has been at the forefront of conversations on the economy in recent days amid fears of a looming recession.

As part of these discussions, there are concerns about tariffs the Trump administration has pledged to slap on China and the impact they could have on American consumers. The administration has already imposed 25% tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese products and Trump has vowed to impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion worth of US imports from China by September 1.