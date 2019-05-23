Trump will award a custom ‘Trump Cup’ to the winner of Japan’s sumo wrestling championships, but will break Japanese custom by refusing to sit on the floor

caption Sumos at the Grand Sumo May Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan on May 21, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. source Getty

Donald Trump will bestow a custom “Trump Cup” on the winner of Japan’s Sumo championships during his state visit this weekend.

Trump – who will spectate Sunday’s final from a chair rather than join the other 11,000 on cushions – said in April he found Sumo “fascinating” and would get a special trophy made.

The trophy doesn’t have an official name yet, but “Trump Cup” is reportedly leading the race.

Sumo is a 500-year-old wrestling variant won by shoving an opponent out a ring called a Dyojo.

Wrestlers often weigh more than 180 kilos and follow special diets to maintain bulk.

Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo will meet from May 25 to May 28 and are expected to discuss North Korea and regional stability.

caption A general view of the Grand Sumo May Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan on May 21, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. source Getty

Trump will watch the final three rounds of the tournament at the Ryogoku Kokugikan hall, Tokyo, and then clamber onto the ring, called a Dyojo, to award the winner the custom trophy, the Japanese Sumo Association (JSA) told Reuters.

The president will, however, break Japanese custom by watching the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament from a chair instead of sitting on the floor on a traditional cushion.

caption Komusubi Mitakeumi falls after his defeat by Endo on day eleven of the Grand Sumo Tournament on May 22, 2019. source Getty

Trump’s decision to shun the traditional zabuton cushion was met with some disapproval in Tokyo.

“I also want to sit on chair as we watch sumo wrestling,” Masaru Tomamoto, 73, told Reuters.

Izumi Chiba from Sapporo told the news agency: “As we say, when you are in Rome, do as the Romans do.”

Trump is no stranger to breaking foreign customs.

When meeting the Queen of England in July 2018, Trump broke royal protocol twice in one day when he walked in front of the Queen and then forgot to bow.

caption A sumo pushes his opponent out of the ring during a bout. source Getty

Shoes are not permitted in the Dyojo, so Trump will be trading his leather shoes for slippers when he gives out the award.

Japanese media report around 1,300 of the 11,000 stadium seats have been reserved for Trump and Shinzo’s entourages.

Trump and his wife Melania are Japan’s first state visitors since Emperor Naruhito ascended to the throne on May 1.

During Trump’s statement on April 26 he also said it was possible the US and Japan could broker a brand new bilateral trade deal before the state visit on May 25 to May 28.

That possibility has not come to pass, and on Wednesday an anonymous Japanese administration official told the Japan Times trade discussions would not be on the table.

“I don’t think that the purpose of this trip is to focus on trade. It’s really to be state guests of their majesties,” he said.

Though, Trump and Shinzo are expected to address North Korea and regional stability.