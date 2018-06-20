Trump bizarrely claims House Republicans ‘applauded and laughed loudly’ when they actually booed him mocking one of their colleagues

President Trump insulted Rep. Mark Sanford during a closed door meeting with Republicans on Tuesday.

It was met with booing from a handful of GOP congressmen who are close with the South Carolina Republican.

Trump claimed on Twitter the following day that his insult was actually met with laughter and applause.

WASHINGTON – During a closed-door meeting with House Republicans and President Donald Trump Tuesday night in the US Capitol building, the president veered off topic from the heated immigration discussions to insult South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford, a frequent White House critic.

According to a Republican in the room, Trump barbed Sanford for losing his recent primary election earlier this month.

“I want to congratulate him on running a great race!” Trump said. When the joke was met with awkward stares, Trump called Sanford a “nasty guy.”

The remarks about Sanford, who was not among the nearly 200 Republicans present, was met with a handful of boos from the conservative lawmaker’s colleagues.

The next day, after several reporters noted that Trump was booed by Republican lawmakers, the president took to Twitter to claim that his joke was met with rousing laughter and applause.