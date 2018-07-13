Donald Trump says it’s ‘fake news’ that he criticised Theresa May’s Brexit plans

source Getty

US President accuses the UK media of “fake news” following an interview in which he criticised Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plans.

Trump told the Sun newspaper that May had not listened to his advice on Brexit and suggested that Boris Johnson, who resigned over her plans, would make a “great” prime minister.

Trump claims the report was “fake news” but doesn’t specifically deny any of the published comments.

The press conference comes as thousands of people protest in London against his visit.

LONDON – Donald Trump has accused the UK media of “fake news” after The Sun Newspaper published an on-the-record interview in which the US president criticised the prime minister’s Brexit plans.

“I didn’t criticise the PM,” Trump said at a press conference at the prime minister’s official retreat in Chequers on Friday afternoon.

“Unfortunately a story was done which was generally fine but didn’t put in what I said about the PM. I said tremendous things”

He added: “We record when we deal with reporters… It’s called fake news.”

"I didn't criticise the prime minister" in Sun interview – President Trump calls accusations "fake news" Latest #TrumpVisitUK developments: https://t.co/uh9bYPHtBx pic.twitter.com/sgAbjqVUSb — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 13, 2018

Trump’s comments come after an explosive interview the president conducted with The Sun newspaper, in which he publicly criticised the prime minister’s Brexit strategy and suggested it would kill any chance of a US-UK trade deal.

Both Trump and May dismissed the idea that the UK government’s plan makes a trade deal impossible.

“If they go in a slightly different route, I hope you’re going to be able to trade with the US,” Trump said.

“I read reports that won’t be possible but after speaking to May’s people it will absolutely be possible. The trade is a little bit tricky.”

However, the US president said he wanted May to ensure there are “no restrictions” to trade, in the latest sign that the UK would have to lower its standards in areas like agriculture in order to strike a wide-ranging trade deal with the US. This would not be possible under the Brexit plan she unveiled to ministers last week.

Trump also told The Sun that May had ignored his advice on Brexit, telling the paper that “I would have done it much differently. I actually told Theresa May how to do it but she didn’t agree, she didn’t listen to me.”

He also suggested that Boris Johnson, who resigned as foreign secretary this week over May’s plans, would do a better job.

The president said the former foreign secretary would make a “great prime minister”, adding “I think he’s got what it takes.”

The interview was published as Trump dined with the prime minister at a black-tie dinner at Blenheim Palace. As images of the front page story were released on Twitter, fury spread among UK diplomats.

Trump today denied criticising May’s plans, saying that “perhaps the UK has left the EU, but whatever you do is ok with me.”

However, he doubled down on his comments about Johnson, before adding that “this incredible woman right here is doing a fantastic job.”

Trump also lashed out at US broadcasters CNN and refused to take a question from them.

“I don’t take questions from CNN. Fake news,” he told their reporter.

“Let’s go to John Roberts of Fox [instead]. A real network.”