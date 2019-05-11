Trump compares 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to a ‘MAD’ cartoon character

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

President Donald Trump added another disparaging nickname to a growing list of Democratic candidates in the 2020 US presidential election, according to a Politico report.

In an interview with Politico on Friday, Trump referred to South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg as a cartoon character from the cover of MAD Magazine.

“Alfred E. Neuman cannot become president of the United States,” Trump said.

Alfred E. Neuman, also known as “idiot kid,” is a satirical fictional character popularized in the mid-1950s. The exact origin of the character has been debated but the iconic image graced the covers of MAD Magazine for decades.

Buttigieg brushed off Trump’s remark and said he did not initially understand the reference.

“I’ll be honest, I had to Google that,” Buttigieg said. “I guess it’s a generational thing.”

“It’s kind of funny I guess,” he added. “But he’s also the president of the United States. I’m surprised he’s not spending more time trying to salvage this China deal.”

A spokeswoman cited by Politico downplayed Trump’s remarks as “name-calling and the games he plays.”

caption A postcard from the early 1900s bearing a similar character and slogan to MAD. source Boston Public Library via Wikimedia Commons

Buttigieg’s presidential campaign has come on Trump’s radar as the 2020 Democratic candidates edge towards the primary election.

During a campaign rally in Florida on Wednesday, Trump offered an over-the-top pronunciation of Buttigieg’s name and suggested he was an inexperienced politician.

“We have a young man, Buttigieg,” Trump said in his speech. “Boot-EDGE-EDGE. They say ‘EDGE-EDGE.'”

“He’s got a great chance doesn’t he,” Trump added. “He’ll be great, he’ll be great. Representing us against President Xi of China. That’ll be great, that’ll be great. I want to be in that room, I want to watch that one.”

Trump refers to his political opponents with other disparaging nicknames, including “sleepy” or “creepy” Joe Biden for the former vice president, “crazy” Bernie Sanders for the senator of Vermont, and “little” Marco Rubio for the senator of Florida.

Earlier in May, Biden responded to Trump’s nicknames by creating one for the president.

“There’s so many nicknames I’m inclined to give this guy. You can just start with clown,” Biden said at a fundraiser in South Carolina, according to Politico.