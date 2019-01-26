‘The people want the Truth!’: Trump gloats over the loss of American media jobs

President Donald Trump weighed in on the mass layoffs at multiple media outlets that have affected more than 1,000 workers.

He attributed the losses at BuzzFeed and HuffPost to “Fake News and bad journalism,” and warned that “many others will follow.”

Top editors for both outlets lashed out at Trump Saturday afternoon, criticizing his remarks as cruel and “disgusting.”

President Donald Trump gloated over mass layoffs at multiple news outlets on Saturday, tweeting that “many others will follow” and attributing the loss to “Fake News.”

“Fake News and bad journalism have caused a big downturn. Sadly, many others will follow. The people want the Truth!” he tweeted.

Trump was referring to the more than 1,000 media jobs that were axed this week after HuffPost owner Verizon Media, as well as Gannett and BuzzFeed, announced large staff cuts.

“Ax falls quickly at BuzzFeed and Huffpost!” Headline, New York Post. Fake News and bad journalism have caused a big downturn. Sadly, many others will follow. The people want the Truth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019

The top editors at BuzzFeed and HuffPost immediately lashed out at Trump for the remarks.

“1,000 journalists lost their jobs last week. Ordinary people with rent to pay, families to support, student loan bills coming due,” HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen tweeted. “They are workers like any other who do not deserve this cruelty.”

“What a disgusting thing to say about dozens of American workers who just lost their jobs,” BuzzFeed Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith tweeted.

Trump has been particularly incensed by BuzzFeed in recent weeks, after the website published a bombshell report saying that Trump had directed his former fixer, Michael Cohen, to lie to Congress.

The story came under fire after the office of the special counsel Robert Mueller released an unprecedented statement saying parts of the story were inaccurate. BuzzFeed, however, has said it remains confident in its reporting.