‘Why can’t we just do it?”: Trump reportedly grew irritated from waiting and wanted to meet Kim Jong Un one day earlier

President Donald Trump reportedly got restless shortly after touching down in Singapore on Sunday for his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump got restless shortly after touching down in Singapore on Sunday for his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un – so much that he wanted to change the schedule entirely, according to a Washington Post report published Thursday.

Trump, who was described as being bored and antsy, told aides he wanted his meeting with Kim moved up from Tuesday to Monday, two people familiar with the discussions said told The Post. Aides were reportedly worried the entire event could be called off – just as it had been, days earlier.

“We’re here now,” Trump said according to the newspaper. “Why can’t we just do it?”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders eventually convinced Trump to abide by the agreed-upon date, noting that he and other officials could have more time to prepare, sources told The Post.

Pompeo and Sanders reportedly also mentioned that if he were to move the date to Monday, TV coverage of his meeting would be airing on Sunday night in the US.

US officials worked with their North Korean counterparts in the weeks leading up to the summit, and Pompeo made multiple trips to Pyongyang.

In late May, Trump abruptly called off the meeting after North Korea made hostile remarks through its state-run media outlet. Trump released a letter addressed to Kim, citing what he described as Pyongyang’s “tremendous anger and open hostility” toward the US.

North Korean officials responded with their own statement saying they were still willing to meet with the US to “resolve issues anytime and in any format.”

Since the summit, Trump has sought to label the outcome as a decisive diplomatic victory, but experts say there’s still a long way to go.