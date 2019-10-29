Watch Trump and Melania fail at giving Halloween candy to a kid dressed as a giant Minion

By
Ashley Collman
-
  • President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed children to the White House Monday night for trick-or-treating.
  • In one hilarious clip from the event, the president and first lady are seen struggling to give candy to a child dressed as a Minion from “Despicable Me.”
  • Instead of putting candy in the child’s basket, they both each place a candy bar on top of the child’s costume.
  • Both bars proceed to fall off in a matter of seconds, to Trump’s apparent delight. Another adult came to the rescue and grabbed the bars for the child.
Watch the full clip below, via the White House: