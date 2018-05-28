Trump wishes everyone for Memorial Day, says soldiers who ‘died for our great country’ would be proud of his accomplishments

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Donald Trump wished everyone a happy Memorial Day on Monday and said soldiers who died for the country would be “very happy and proud” of “how well our country is doing today.”

Shortly after he sent the tweet, Trump faced blowback from critics who accused him of using Memorial Day – which commemorates military servicemembers who died in the line of duty – to focus on himself.

“Happy Memorial Day!” Trump tweeted. “Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice!”

Shortly after he sent the tweet, Trump caught significant blowback from Twitter users, journalists, and public figures who pointed out what they characterized as the president’s tendency to focus the spotlight on himself.

So in case you were wondering if Trump would make Memorial Day about him https://t.co/Ndrg9TJfrW — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) May 28, 2018

My advice, FWIW: If you happen to have encountered this tweet, as I did–put it out of mind. There are so many appropriate expressions of respect and appreciation on this Memorial Day that deserve your attention, and that reflect well on the country. Attend to them. Ignore Trump. https://t.co/w5O7Ik0VUD — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 28, 2018

Many people question this president, but it’s no small achievement to write the grossest, most inappropriate, most self-flattering Memorial Day message in the history of the US presidency https://t.co/t8JN7JNwdg — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 28, 2018

Trump has a long history of making holidays about him, but this might be the first time he has spoken for dead people. pic.twitter.com/Fww6moxHwB — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 28, 2018

The president is slated to attend a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia later on Monday morning.