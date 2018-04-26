Trump has reportedly described his embattled lawyer and ‘fixer’ Michael Cohen as a ‘bull in a China shop’

caption NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 13: Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, walks to the Loews Regency hotel on Park Ave on April 13, 2018 in New York City. Following FBI raids on his home, office and hotel room, the Department of Justice announced that they are placing him under criminal investigation. source Yana Paskova/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has described his embattled lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen as a “bull in a China shop,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

Trump also reportedly felt that bringing Cohen to the White House was too much of a risk.

Cohen, who is now under investigation by the FBI, had expected and wanted to join his “boss” in Washington, DC as Trump made the move from New York City.

When Trump hired Steve Bannon to run his campaign just months before the 2016 election, Cohen had expected that he would have been selected for the role. Cohen also told confidants that he expected to be named White House chief of staff.

But with just a few weeks remaining before Trump’s inauguration, Cohen had become frustrated that he did not know what role he would be playing in the White House or in New York.

However, it appeared that Trump did not want his personal attorney to join him in the Oval Office. Trump had decided that bringing the 51-year-old Cohen to the White House would be too much of a risk. Trump has privately described Cohen as a “bull in a China shop” because he sometimes breaks more china when asked to handle an issue for Trump.

Trump’s reported comments about Cohen are not the first. Trump has reportedly treated Cohen poorly for years with insults and threats of being fired, according to The New York Times.

However, the ongoing FBI investigation into Cohen has shifted Trump’s attention to his personal attorney, who could flip and cooperate with investigators.

Trump tweeted that he does not believe Cohen will flip, and has recently made positive statements publicly about Cohen and his family.

“Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if…. it means lying or making up stories,” Trump tweeted. “Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!”

“[Cohen’s] a good guy”, Trump said in an interview on Thursday on “Fox and Friends.” However, in the same interview, Trump looked to distance himself from Cohen, saying that Cohen has done “a tiny, tiny little fraction” of Trump’s legal work.