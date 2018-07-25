Michael Cohen’s lawyer released secretly recorded audio of a 2016 conversation showing Trump and Cohen discussing payments to a former Playboy model, but no can agree on who said what

caption Michael Cohen and Donald Trump. source Getty Images

Michael Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, released the audio of a 2016 conversation between Cohen and Donald Trump on Tuesday night. The recording shows the two men talking about how to pay a former Playboy model, Karen McDougal, who claimed she had a sexual relationship with Trump years prior.

The conversation was recorded two months before the 2016 presidential election, as Trump and Cohen brainstormed ways to bury unflattering stories about the then-candidate.

The existence of the audio recording was first revealed last week, but the audio was heard publicly for the first time on CNN Tuesday night.

On the recording, Cohen and Trump can be heard discussing a number of issues, but later, they focus on McDougal, who had agreed to give her story to the National Enquirer in exchange for $150,000. The publication – whose parent company, American Media, Inc. is helmed by David Pecker, a friend of Cohen and Trump, never ran McDougal’s story.

“So, what do you we got to pay for this, one-fifty,” Trump asks, according to a transcript of the tape published by The Washington Post.

“Funding … Yes. Um, and it’s all the stuff,” Cohen responds.

At one point, Cohen lays out how they should finance the payment, saying he would set up a company, now known as Essential Consultants LLC – to get the deal done.

Trump then appears to interject. The presidential candidate can be heard saying “pay with cash,” to which Cohen says, “No, I got it,” before Trump says, “Check.”

The recording ends abruptly at that point.

Commentators on Tuesday night were quick to try to interpret the conversation, but there was no clear consensus about who said what, or what they meant.

Trump’s current lead defense attorney, Rudy Giuliani, insisted that Trump actually said “don’t pay in cash” on the recording. During an interview on Fox News with opinion host Laura Ingraham, Giuliani said, “There’s no way the president is going to be talking about setting up a corporation and then using cash, unless you are complete idiot.”

Giuliani continued: “When I urge people to do is go online and listen to your broadcast. Play it 3 times. The third time you play it, it will become clear…I have dealt with much worse tapes than this.”

Conservative pundit Alan Dershowitz said on CNN: “There’s no crime here. Worst-case scenario, take everything Lanny Davis says as true. There’s no crime. There’s no impeachable offense. This is all about how the president looks in the court of public opinion … I think they will win that fight because the tape is ambiguous.

Michael Avenatti, lawyer to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who is suing Trump and Cohen, said of the president’s former lawyer: “He realizes that he’s about to be indicted for some very serious offenses and he’s trying to push the reset button”

“I’m hearing two criminal co-conspirators conspiring on making a payment, and I’m hearing Michael Cohen being the sycophant that he is for the president,” Avenatti said.

Listen to the audio below: