Trump mistakenly refers to the Prince of ‘Whales’ soon after criticizing CNN for a typo and the internet is losing it

President Donald Trump mistakenly referred to the Prince of “Whales” in a tweet on Thursday morning while defending his controversial claim that there’s nothing wrong with politicians accepting “opposition research” from foreign governments.

“I meet and talk to ‘foreign governments’ every day. I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland,” Trump wrote, referring to Charles Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son.

He went on, “We talked about ‘Everything!’ Should I immediately call the FBI about these calls and meetings? How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again. With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters.”

Trump’s tweets came soon after he told ABC News there’s nothing wrong with politicians obtaining damaging information about political opponents from foreign governments.

Defying FBI leadership, Trump said he wouldn’t necessarily contact the FBI if he were approached with such information.

“There’s nothing wrong with listening,” Trump said in an excerpt of the interview that aired Wednesday. “It’s not an interference. They have information. I think I’d take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI.”

And on Wednesday, Trump criticized CNN host Chris Cuomo for a typo in a tweet sent from the “Cuomo Primetime” account.

The president quickly deleted his “Prince of Whales” tweet, but not before the internet pounced.

