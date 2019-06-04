Trump deletes tweet after flubbing congressional procedure after disaster relief bill passes in the House

source @realdonaldtrump/Twitter

President Donald Trump on Monday mistakenly said in a now-deleted tweet that a bill, which is headed to his desk for him to sign, was scheduled to be voted in the Senate.

The $19.1 billion disaster aid package was approved by the House in a 354-58 vote on Monday. Senate lawmakers already passed the bill in an 85-8 vote on May 23.

The tweet has since been deleted. It has not replaced by another tweet as of this writing.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump mistakenly said in a now-deleted tweet that a bill, which is headed to his desk for him to sign, was scheduled for a Senate vote.

“House just passed the 19.1 Billion Dollar Disaster Aid Bill,” Trump said in a tweet on Monday. “Great, now we will get it done in the Senate! Farmers, Puerto Rico and all will be very happy.”

The tweet has since been deleted and was not replaced by another at the time of this writing.

The $19.1 billion disaster aid package was approved by the House in a 354-58 vote on Monday. Senate lawmakers already passed the bill in an 85-8 vote on May 23.

The bill now heads to Trump’s desk for him to sign. He has signaled support for the bill, according to NPR.

Read more: Trump’s campaign reportedly considered copying his iconic Trump Tower escalator ride to kick off his re-election campaign

The measure allocates funding for disaster aid to US communities affected by a spate of natural disasters, including wildfires and tornadoes. It also includes around $600 million for a nutritional assistance program for Puerto Rico and $304 million for a community development grant in Puerto Rico, which is still undergoing recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

While 132 Republican members of the House voted for the bill, it faced opposition from many conservative members of the party, who objected to a unanimous voice vote during the Memorial Day recess – holding up the bill several times before there was a recorded vote. Others objected to the bill, because it did not have funding for the US-Mexico border and the stream of migrants coming to the US.

“Countless American families hit by devastating natural disasters across the country will now be denied the relief they urgently need,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. “Every House Republican needs to answer to the American people why they are standing in the way of urgently needed disaster relief for families struggling to heal and recover.”