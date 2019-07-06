Trump joins chorus spearing Joe Biden’s 2020 run: ‘some things aren’t salvageable’

President Donald Trump knocked former Vice President and current Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden in a tweet Saturday that called him a “reclamation project.”

President Donald Trump knocked former Vice President Joe Biden in a tweet Saturday that called the Democratic 2020 contender a “reclamation project.”

“Joe Biden is a reclamation project,” Trump wrote. “Some things are just not salvageable. China and other countries that ripped us off for years are begging for him.”

Trump seemed to take aim at Biden’s time as vice president with former President Barack Obama, writing that Biden “deserted our military, our law enforcement and our healthcare. Added more debt than all other Presidents combined.”

As for Biden’s prospects in the next election, Trump wrote that he “Won’t win!”

Trump’s tweet was part of the back-and-forth that included Biden’s comments in an interview with CNN that Trump is “the bully that used to make fun when I was a kid that I stutter, and I’d smack him in the mouth.”

Speaking to reporters at the White House Saturday morning, Trump waved off the comment.

“I don’t think I’m a bully at all. I just don’t like being taken advantage of by other countries by pharmaceutical companies by all of the people that had taken advantage of this country,” Trump said. “I call it the Obama-Biden mess.”

“I don’t think I’m a bully”: Pres. Trump responds to Joe Biden’s recent criticisms https://t.co/aYIcGo5zvO pic.twitter.com/rLvbqGPrNN — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 5, 2019

The tangle between Trump and Biden is the latest in their contentious face-off ahead of next year’s election, which seems to be fueled by polls showing voters leaning towards the former vice president.

NBC News reported last month that Trump’s re-election campaign let go of internal pollsters after leaked results showed the president trailing former Biden in critical states for the election.

That was the latest discouraging development for Trump, including results reported by the New York Times earlier this month and data obtained by ABC News showing Trump trailing Biden in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Florida.