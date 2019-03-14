Trump mocks Beto O’Rourke after campaign announcement: ‘Is he crazy or is that just the way he acts?’

caption President Donald Trump. source The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

President Trump mocked O’Rourke’s appearance on television, questioning if the former Texas congressman is crazy.

Beto O’Rourke announced this morning that he will run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

The president was referring to the hand gesticulations O’Rourke made while speaking in Iowa shortly after the former Texas congressman announced his run for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

President Donald Trump mocked 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke on Thursday, shortly after the Democrat’s televised appearance at a coffee shop in Iowa.

Trump ridiculed O’Rourke’s hand movements and questioned whether he is crazy, continuing his style of mocking political opponents, often times going after their physical appearances.

Read more: Beto O’Rourke is running for president in 2020

“I think he’s got a lot of hand movement. Is he crazy or is that just the way he acts?” Trump told reporters about O’Rourke. “I’ve never seen hand movement. I watched him a little while this morning doing I assume some kind of a news conference and I’ve actually never seen anything quite like it. Study it, I’m sure you’ll agree.”

Trump made the remarks while participating in a meeting with Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar.

Trump says Beto had a lot of hand movement, wonders if he is crazy pic.twitter.com/i3Q2SloJD8 — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) March 14, 2019

O’Rourke, who announced his campaign on Thursday, is currently embarking on a trip across Iowa, one of the earliest voting states.