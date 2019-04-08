Trump names Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards a foreign terror group in an unprecedented move

caption Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in 2011 during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war in Tehran. source REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

The Trump administration has designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as the Quds Force, as a foreign terrorist organization.

This is the first time the US has applied the designation to part of a foreign government, which the White House on Monday said “underscores the fact that Iran’s actions are fundamentally different from those of other governments.”

The designation makes doing business with the Revolutionary Guard a criminal offense, as doing so will be considered providing material support to a terrorist organization.

Iran has threatened to retaliate against the US for this decision, which it called an “inappropriate and idiotic action.”

“This unprecedented step,” President Donald Trump said in a statement Monday, “recognizes the reality that Iran is not only a State Sponsor of Terrorism, but the IRGC actively participates in, finances, and promotes terrorism as a tool of statecraft.”

“This action sends a clear message to Tehran that its support for terrorism has serious consequences,” the president added.

Designating the Revolutionary Guard as a foreign terrorist organization clears the way for US prosecutors to target those who provide material support to it. Conducting business with the group will now be considered a criminal offense punishable by law.

“This designation is a direct response to an outlaw regime and should surprise no one,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday, further commenting that the Quds Force, which is also being identified as a foreign terrorist organization, was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of US troops in Iraq.

“The Middle East cannot be more stable and peaceful without weakening the IRGC,” a senior administration official said on background before Monday’s announcement. “We have to diminish their power. The IRGC has been threatening American troops and our operations almost since the time it was formed.”

Last week, the Pentagon said that Iran-backed militants killed 603 US troops from 2003 to 2011, meaning that Iran is held responsible for 17% of all US deaths in Iraq during that window. “This death toll is in addition to the many thousands of Iraqis killed by the IRGC’s proxies,” the State Department added, according to Military Times.

Iran, responding to rumors before the White House announcement, has already threatened to retaliate.

“We will answer any action taken against this force with a reciprocal action,” Iranian lawmakers said in a statement Sunday, Fox News reported. “So the leaders of America, who themselves are the creators and supporters of terrorists in the [Middle East] region, will regret this inappropriate and idiotic action.”