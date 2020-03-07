Trump names GOP Rep. Mark Meadows as White House Chief of Staff

caption Rep. Mark Meadows, chair of the House Freedom Caucus source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday evening that GOP Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina will become the next White House Chief of Staff.

Meadows will take over the post from acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

President Donald Trump announced GOP Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina will become the next White House Chief of Staff in a tweet Friday evening.

I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

….I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

This story is breaking. We will update as more details become available.