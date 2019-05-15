Trump declares a national emergency, which could set up a huge blow to China’s Huawei

caption President Trump. source Reuters

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over “threats against information and communications technology and services” in the US.

The executive order, signed Wednesday, is expected to precede a ban on US firms doing business with the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

The Justice Department charged Huawei and its US affiliate with theft of trade secrets conspiracy, attempted theft of trade secrets, seven counts of wire fraud, and one count of obstruction of justice earlier this year.

The US is also pushing other countries not to use Huawei’s equipment in 5G networks, calling it “untrustworthy.”

The order authorizes the Secretary of Commerce to “prohibit transactions posing an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States or the security and safety of United States persons,” the statement said.

The US believes the Chinese government is using Huawei’s equipment for espionage. Huawei consistently denies the allegations.

Prosecutors also charged its chief financial officer with wire fraud and bank fraud and alleged that the company violated sanctions against Iran.

Shortly before Trump’s executive order was announced, Reuters reported that the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang accused the US of “abusing its national power” to “deliberately smear” some Chinese companies.

“This is not honorable, nor is it just,” he said during a briefing in Beijing earlier Wednesday.