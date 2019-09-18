Trump’s new national security adviser is the hostage negotiator he sent to Sweden for A$AP Rocky’s trial

caption US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert C. O’Brien arrives at the district court, during the third day of A$AP Rocky’s trial, in Stockholm, Sweden August 2, 2019. source Fredrik Persson/Reuters

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he’s planning to name Robert C. O’Brien as national security adviser.

O’Brien has served as Trump’s top hostage negotiator, and recently made headlines when he was sent to Sweden to monitor rapper A$AP Rocky’s trial.

Trump abruptly dismissed John Bolton as national security adviser last Tuesday, and O’Brien will take over amid a crisis with Iran.

Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced Robert C. O’Brien, his top hostage negotiator, will be the administration’s new national security adviser.

Trump announced the news in a tweet: “I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!”

I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

O’Brien made headlines over the summer after Trump sent him to Sweden amid rapper A$AP Rocky’s trial for assault charges. It was an unusual assignment given a diplomats like O’Brien typically handle hostage situations in war-torn countries, and he was asked to go to Sweden to monitor a rapper’s assault trial and put pressure on the Swedish government. Rocky was found guilty of assault but given a suspended sentence that required no more jail time.

Read more: Iran could be risking war over the Saudi oil fields because it deliberately wants to spike up the price of oil

Trump dismissed John Bolton as national security adviser last Tuesday, and O’Brien will take over amid a crisis with Iran as well as stalled diplomatic talks with North Korea over its nuclear program.

Bolton did not depart on happy terms with the president. In announcing Bolton’s dismissal, Trump cited a slew of disagreements between the two of them and others in the administration. His ousting came just several days after Trump announced he’d canceled a secret meeting with Taliban leaders at Camp David. Amid a bipartisan uproar over this, it came out that Bolton reportedly objected to the talks at Camp David. Trump also said he was halting all peace talks with the Taliban, as the war in Afghanistan rages on.

Read more: Trump couldn’t handle that Bolton wasn’t a yes man, so he fired him

O’Brien will be Trump’s fourth national security adviser, assuming a top role in a chaotic White House typified by high rates of turnover.

Trump in April tweeted a quote that said “President Donald J. Trump is the greatest hostage negotiator that I know of in the history of the United States.” Then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders attributed the words to O’Brien, who a month before said Trump has had “unparalleled success” in hostage negotations. Trump apparently appreciates such praise.