People are campaigning for Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize for the Korea talks

The leaders of North Korea and South Korea pledged on Friday to end their decadeslong war and work toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Some right-leaning US politicians, experts on international relations, and people who advocate Korean unification are saying US President Donald Trump deserves the credit for the talks.

A few are even saying Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in pledged in a historic summit on Friday to end the Korean War – which has technically been ongoing since 1950 because it ended in a truce rather than a peace treaty – and to work toward a “complete” denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Many people think the credit should go to Trump – so much so that he should win the next Nobel Peace Prize.

North Korea increased its nuclear provocations last year – as Trump threatened “fire and fury” in retaliation – but has appeared to step back this year.

Trump has discussed with the leaders of key nations in eastern Asia, including South Korea and China, the US’s goal of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The US has also drafted multiple rounds of UN and Treasury economic sanctions designed to punish North Korea for its nuclear provocations.

caption Kim and Moon. source Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

Hours before Kim and Moon’s announcement on Friday, Daniel McCarthy, the editor at large of The American Conservative, wrote in an op-ed article in The Telegraph that Trump “will have defused the most dangerous crisis the world faces at present.”

“To make peace demands a new approach, and President Trump has found one,” McCarthy wrote. He also published an op-ed article

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News: “Donald Trump convinced North Korea and China – he was serious about bringing about change. We’re not there yet, but if this happens, President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group, tweeted that Trump, Kim, Moon, and Chinese President Xi Jinping should win the prize jointly.

Trump, Xi, Moon and Kim together get my vote for the Nobel Peace Prize. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) April 27, 2018

“I’ve been critical of Trump foreign policy missteps in past year,” Bremmer said, adding: “But today’s historic North/South Korea breakthrough does not happen without priority & pressure from US President. Trump deserves full credit.”

A Getty Images photo showed people in Seoul, South Korea – described in the caption as activists who support Korean reunification – holding placards saying Trump would win the Nobel Peace Prize.

The British betting site Coral also set the odds of Trump and Kim jointly winning the 2018 prize at 2-1 – the highest on the list.

caption Kim, Moon, and their spouses at a dinner to commemorate the talks. source Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

Trump has appeared to take credit for the groundbreaking talks, tweeting on Friday that the US “should be very proud” and thanking Xi for his “great help” in paving the way.

Last week, Trump gave North Korea and South Korea his “blessing to discuss the end of the war.”

Trump and Kim have gone from exchanging heated barbs to agreeing to meet in person, which could happen as soon as next month.

Last year, North Korea launched at least 23 missiles and tested what was said to be a hydrogen bomb.

Last week, Kim pledged to halt nuclear and missile tests, though experts have speculated that it could be because North Korea has developed its nuclear weapons enough that tests are no longer needed.