TRUMP: US is having ‘very productive talks’ with North Korea on restoring summit plans

In a tweet posted on Friday night, Trump said the US was having “very productive talks” with the regime.

Earlier on Friday, Trump said both countries still wanted to meet in Singapore next month.

President Donald Trump indicated on Friday that the proposed summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may still happen in Singapore next month.

“We are having very productive talks with North Korea about reinstating the Summit which, if it does happen, will likely remain in Singapore on the same date, June 12th,” Trump said in a tweet. “And, if necessary, will be extended beyond that date.”

Earlier on Friday, Trump told reporters the US and North Korea still wanted to arrange a landmark meeting between the two leaders. If the summit plans follows through, it would be the first time a sitting US president and North Korean leader would meet.

“They very much want to do it. We’d like to do it,” Trump said. “We’re going to see what happens.”

Trump also seemed to excuse the sabre-rattling North Korea suddenly switched to shifted its tone in recent weeks: “Everybody plays games,” Trump said on Friday.

Trump announced that the summit in a letter addressed to Kim on Thursday, but left open the possibility of conducting one in the future.

“I was very much looking foward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement,” Trump wrote in the letter. “If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write.”

North Korea responded to Trump’s announcement by saying it was willing “to sit down face-to-face with the US and resolve issues anytime and in any format,” but added that Trump was responsible for the derailed relations.

“President Trump’s stance on the North-US summit does not meet the world’s desire for peace and stability both in the world and on the Korean Peninsula,” a North Korean official said in a statement.