‘I think I’d take it’: Trump says he might not go to the FBI if a foreign government like Russia offered him dirt on political opponents

President Donald Trump said he would consider not going to the FBI if he obtained opposition research against a political opponent from a foreign adversary like Russia.

“I think you might want to listen,” Trump said to ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos during an interview, a portion of which aired on Wednesday. “There’s nothing wrong with listening.”

Trump described the information as opposition research and offered a hypothetical scenario that suggested members of Congress “all do it.”

“Oh, I think I’d want to hear it,” Trump added. “It’s not an interference. They have information. I think I’d take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI.”

“Ok. Let’s put yourself in a position. You’re a congressman,” Trump said to Stephanopoulos during an interview. “Somebody comes up and says, ‘Hey, I have information on your opponent.’ Do you call the FBI?”

“I think if it’s coming from Russia, you do,” Stephanopoulos responded.

“I’ll tell you what. I’ve seen a lot of things over my life,” Trump said. “I don’t think in my whole life I’ve ever called the FBI. In my whole life. You don’t call the FBI. You throw somebody out of your office.”

Trump differentiated his hypothetical example with that of former Vice President Al Gore. In 2000, Gore turned over an illegally-obtained dossier pertaining to George W. Bush to the FBI amid the presidential election.

“Well that’s different, a stolen briefing book,” Trump said of the incident. “This isn’t a stolen … this is somebody that said, ‘we have information on your opponent.'”

“Oh, let me call the FBI. Give me a break,” Trump added. “Life doesn’t work that way.”

In response Stephanopoulos says that the FBI director thinks that if you get an offer like that, a person should should call the FBI. Trump in response said the FBI director was “wrong.”

Watch the interview clip below: