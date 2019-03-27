Trump just started a new Obamacare fight with Democrats and it could come back to haunt him in 2020

caption President Donald Trump is reigniting the fight over Obamacare, which may not work in his favor. source Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that the GOP “will become ‘The Party of Healthcare!'”

The pronouncement came the day after the Trump administration sided with a judge’s ruling that declared the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, should be struck down in its entirety.

Democrats are embracing the healthcare fight with good reason, as a slew of polling shows Americans dislike Trump’s handling of healthcare and favor Democrats on the issue.

If the fight drags into 2020, it could be bad news for Trump and the GOP.

President Donald Trump wants Republicans to go all in on healthcare, but there’s a lot of data that shows the president’s new policy focus might not be the best idea for the GOP.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Trump declared the GOP will reform its image around the healthcare issue.

“The Republican Party will become ‘The Party of Healthcare!'” the president said.

The tweet came the day after the Department of Justice said in a filing that the Trump administration supported a judge’s recent decision that the entirety of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, should be struck down.

If Obamacare is struck down, an estimated 20 million more Americans would go without health insurance, popular provisions like protections for people with pre-existing conditions would be gone, and a huge portion of the US healthcare system would be faced with a chaotic scramble to adapt.

Given the ramifications of the repeal, the Trump administration’s decision to support the decision sent shockwaves through Washington and the healthcare policy world.

“From pre-existing condition protections to premium subsidies to expanded Medicaid to closing the Medicare donut hole to breastfeeding breaks to menu labeling,” Larry Levitt, senior vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan healthcare think thank, tweeted. “Undoing the ACA, as the Trump administration is arguing in court, would affect almost everyone.”

caption President Donald Trump is taking another whack at his predecessor’s signature law. source Getty Images/Pool

Following the Justice Department decision, Trump kept the focus on healthcare during a meeting with GOP senators on Tuesday. According to reports, Trump applauded the DOJ move and told Republicans that the party should once again focus on health policy in Congress.

But neither the administration nor Republicans in Congress have drafted a new healthcare plan to replace the ACA.

At the same time, House Democrats rolled out a sweeping bill to solidify pre-existing condition protections and strengthen the ACA.

The flurry of activity has brought renewed attention to the healthcare fight, which could pose a serious problem for Trump and become a boon for Democrats.

In fact, here are a few reasons that healthcare in general, and the Obamacare suit specifically, could come back to bite Trump: