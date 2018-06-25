Trump officials are getting personally punished for their wildly unpopular policies

caption California Congresswoman Maxine Waters calls for Trump officials to be mobbed and harassed. source cavalierseul via YouTube

President Donald Trump’s administration officials are facing increasingly personal blowback for its wildly unpopular policies.

It is part of a growing feud that has raised the spectre of political violence in the US.

Trump administration officials have been increasingly harassed and kicked out of restaurants.

A Congresswoman called on her supporters to mob and harass Trump administration officials anywhere they go.

Republicans, still reeling from being attacked by a gunman at a congressional baseball practice, denounced it as a call to hostility.

President Donald Trump’s administration officials are facing increasingly personal blowback for its wildly unpopular policies in a growing fued that has raised the spectre of political violence in the US.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, the public face of the Trump administration, was kicked out of a Lexington, Virginia restaurant this weekend as one of the co-owners of the establishment told her she was part of an “inhumane and unethical” organization.

Before that, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was shouted out of a Mexican restaurant in DC. Trump adviser Stephen Miller, thought of as a core advocate of Trump’s hardline immigration policies, was called a fascist to his face at another restaurant in DC.

While some establishment DC figures, including the Washington Post’s editorial board, called for civility towards the Trump administration, others fanned the flames.

Maxine Waters, a controversial California Democratic Congresswoman who has sparred with Trump before, called on her supporters to push even harder.

“You have members of your cabinet who have been booed out of restaurants, with protesters taking up at their house saying ‘no peace, no sleep,'” Waters said on Sunday. “We have God on our side.”

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Senior Republican figures quickly seized on the message as an incitement of hostility.

“This is a very bad, dangerous idea. Debate and even disagreement is critical to the American experiment. But when we stop seeing the humanity in the other side, we all lose,” Utah Republican Senator Orrin Hatch tweeted about Waters.

“Don’t ever again give me any of the ‘when they go low, we go high’ lip service,” Meghan McCain, daughter of John McCain and a relative of a Trump official tweeted, referring to a slogan used by Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Some in the US and around the world seek to personally punish Trump and his administration. Since Trump took office an anti-Trump movement has put together a list of goods to boycott.

Some have suggested countries retaliate to Trump’s tariffs with tariffs against his own personal business.

Former CNN contributor Kathy Griffin sparked outrage last year when she showed images of herself holding Trump’s decapitated head.

In DC, young Trump staffers report difficulty in dating because their politics are unpopular in one of the most Democratic cities in the US.

But hostility has led to violence in recent history. Louisiana Republican Senator Steve Scalise, who became a victim of political violence when a gunman shot him at a baseball practice session for Republicans in Congress, again urged civility.

“Civility and respect always prevails over harassment and disrespect,” Scalise said of Waters’ call to harassment.