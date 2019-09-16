Trump says Fed officials ‘don’t have a clue’ and should follow the lead of China’s central bank

President Donald Trump lashed out at Federal Reserve officials once again early Monday.

Trump appeared to suggest the Fed should take notes from central bankers of the People’s Bank of China, which lacks political independence.

That came a day before the start of a pivotal monetary policy meeting in the US.

President Donald Trump appeared to suggest early Monday that Federal Reserve officials should follow the lead of Chinese central bankers, who lack political independence, a day before the start of a pivotal monetary policy meeting in the US.

“Producer prices in China shrank most in 3 years due to China’s big devaluation of their currency, coupled with monetary stimulus,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Federal Reserve not watching? Will Fed ever get into the game?”

Trump falsely said the US dollar was the “strongest EVER.” Trump has grown increasingly frustrated about the value of the greenback, which is strong but not at a record-high, because it makes exports relatively expensive. He also claimed that US interest rates are the “highest,” though they remain low compared to historical levels.

“…The United States, because of the Federal Reserve, is paying a MUCH higher Interest Rate than other competing countries,” Trump continued. “They can’t believe how lucky they are that Jay Powell & the Fed don’t have a clue. And now, on top of it all, the Oil hit. Big Interest Rate Drop, Stimulus!”

The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point at the end of a two-day policy meeting that begins Tuesday. But that adjustment would likely not satisfy Trump, who is pushing for aggressive cuts as his trade disputes threaten to weigh on growth.

While the FOMC operates independent from the White House, Trump has spoken positively of politicized central banks before. In a CNBC interview in June, he complained that the Fed does not “listen” to him like the central bank of the Chinese Communist Party does with President Xi Jinping.

“The head of the Fed in China is President Xi. He can do whatever he wants,” Trump said. “They devalue. They loosen.”

The White House did not respond to an email requesting comment.

