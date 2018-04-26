Trump just had a wild ‘Fox & Friends’ interview reminiscent of the early days of the 2016 campaign — here are the highlights

- source
- Fox News/Twitter
- President Donald Trump called into “Fox & Friends” on Thursday morning.
- Trump discussed a wide range of topics, including the FBI, James Comey, Kanye West, Stormy Daniels, and North Korea.
In a scene reminiscent of the 2016 presidential campaign, President Donald Trump on Thursday morning gave a wild interview to “Fox & Friends.”
The topics ranged from the 2016 election to the Russia investigation to Kanye West.
As a Republican presidential candidate, Trump would often call into morning shows to riff on the news of the day.
Here’s a rundown of some of the highlights of Thursday’s interview:
- Trump cryptically threatened the Justice Department and the FBI over the investigation into ties between his campaign and Russia. “Our Justice Department – which I try and stay away from, but at some point I won’t – our Justice Department should be looking at that kind of stuff, not the nonsense of collusion with Russia,” Trump said.
- Trump acknowledged that his lawyer Michael Cohen represented him in dealings with Stormy Daniels, the porn star who says she had an affair with Trump in 2006. “He represents me, like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal, he represented me and, you know, from what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong,” Trump said. “There were no campaign funds that went into this, which would have been a problem.”
- Trump defended Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician who on Thursday withdrew from consideration for secretary of veterans affairs amid allegations of workplace misconduct. “He would have done a great job – he has a tremendous heart,” Trump said of Jackson. “These are all false accusations. They’re trying to destroy a man.”
- Trump suggested he could walk away from talks with North Korea, including his acceptance of an invitation to meet with the country, at any time. “It could be that I walk out quickly, with respect, but it could be – it could be that the meeting doesn’t even take place,” Trump said. “Who knows?”
- Trump attacked former FBI Director James Comey, calling him “leaking, lying Comey” in references to Comey’s new memoir and memos Comey wrote after meeting with Trump before his firing last May. “Comey – what he did, Brian, was terrible,” Trump told the host Brian Kilmeade.
- Trump said that though he no longer watches CNN, he did see the network’s town-hall-style meeting with Comey on Wednesday.
- Trump said the rapper Kanye West’s recent support stemmed from record-low black unemployment rates. “He sees that stuff, and he’s smart, so he says, you know, Trump is doing a much better job than the Democrats did,” Trump said.
- Trump said he did not have time to get a present for first lady Melania Trump’s birthday on Thursday because he was “very busy.” Instead, the president said, he gave his wife a card and flowers.