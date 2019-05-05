Trump criticizes Kentucky Derby ruling and blames the controversy on ‘these days of political correctness’

Country House was declared the winner of the 2019 Kentucky Derby despite crossing the finish line second.

After a protest was filed, the stewards determined that Maximum Security had interfered with other horses, hurting their chances in the race.

President Donald Trump said the decision was “not a good one,” and blamed it on “these days of political correctness.”

Controversy hit the 2019 Kentucky Derby when long shot Country House was declared the winner despite crossing the finish line second.

After the race, a protest was filed challenging the results. Track stewards determined that Maximum Security, who had dominated most of the race, had moved off his lane in the final turn before he was clear of the outside horses, interfering with their progress.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump weighed in on the controversy, saying the decision was “not a good one,” and blaming it on “these days of political correctness.”

caption Donald Trump tweets about the Kentucky Derby. source Twitter/RealDonaldTrump

In 145 years of the Kentucky Derby, Maximum Security was the first horse to cross the line first and later be disqualified from winning based on a ruling from the stewards.

However, while the ruling is unprecedented in this particular race, disqualifying a horse for interference is not a recent phenomenon in horse racing.