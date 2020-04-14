Trump orders US to stop funding WHO as it reviews alleged role in what he calls ‘covering up the spread of the coronavirus’

caption US President Trump leads daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington source Reuters

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he would halt funding of the World Health Organization.

The US is expected to conduct a review to assess the WHO’s role in what the president called “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

The US contributes between $400 million to $500 million per year to the organization. China contributes to around $40 million a year.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he would halt funding of the World Health Organization as the US conducts a review to assess its role in what the president called “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

“With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America’s generosity has been put to the best use possible,” Trump said during a press conference at the Rose Garden. “The reality is that the WHO failed to adequately obtain, vet and share information in a timely and transparent fashion.”

“Everybody knows what’s going on there,” Trump added.

The US contributes between $400 million to $500 million per year to the organization. China contributes to around $40 million a year.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.