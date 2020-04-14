Trump orders US to stop funding WHO as it reviews alleged role in what he calls ‘covering up the spread of the coronavirus’

By
Business Insider
-

US President Trump leads daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington

caption
US President Trump leads daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington
source
Reuters
  • President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he would halt funding of the World Health Organization.
  • The US is expected to conduct a review to assess the WHO’s role in what the president called “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”
  • The US contributes between $400 million to $500 million per year to the organization. China contributes to around $40 million a year.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he would halt funding of the World Health Organization as the US conducts a review to assess its role in what the president called “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

“With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have deep concerns whether America’s generosity has been put to the best use possible,” Trump said during a press conference at the Rose Garden. “The reality is that the WHO failed to adequately obtain, vet and share information in a timely and transparent fashion.”

“Everybody knows what’s going on there,” Trump added.

The US contributes between $400 million to $500 million per year to the organization. China contributes to around $40 million a year.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.